Select Board approves FY22 goals
Over the summer, the Select Board (SB) revisited board goals from FY21 and created a new set of goals for the coming year. The goals revolve around five areas, including financial and environmental sustainability, citizen engagement, education, and town staff alignment. The board formally adopted these goals unanimously at their meeting on September 14, and Chair Barney Arnold asked that the SB begin focusing on short-term goals immediately.carlislemosquito.org
Comments / 0