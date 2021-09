Life After Rinne, Makeup of Forward, Defensive Corps Among Topics to Follow as Training Camp Begins. Autumn has officially arrived - and so has Predators hockey. The Tennessee humidity was gone as players and staff awoke in the Music City on Wednesday morning, and as the Preds opened Training Camp to truly signify the start of the 2021-22 journey, that sense of renewed excitement was in the atmosphere, too. We may be three weeks away from Opening Night in Nashville, but the work is already well underway.

