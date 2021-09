The US Federal Reserve published its September 2021 FOMC Statement Wednesday and did not actually change anything drastic regarding its current monetary policy. Talk of Fed tapering in the US bond market was addressed, but the US central bank indicated that it is not ready to turn the faucet off quite yet and while it may start to limit purchases in the bond market, it might not be done until the spring of 2022. Gold traded slightly lower yesterday on the news.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO