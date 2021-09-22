Soccer: Seaside teams split with Yamhill-Carlton

The Seaside boys soccer team is ready for league play, as the Gulls closed out their nonleague schedule with a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Yamhill-Carlton.

It was the first win of the season for the Gulls (1-2-1), who play three of their first four league games on the road, beginning Saturday at noon at Valley Catholic.

In girls soccer action, unbeaten Yamhill-Carlton — ranked sixth at the 3A level — remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 win over Seaside in nonleague action.

The Gulls drop to 1-3 overall, and open Cowapa League play Saturday at Valley Catholic at 10 a.m.