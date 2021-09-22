CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back To School Festival And Backpack Giveaway

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety Boys and Girls Club of Queens hosted a Back to School Festival on Saturday, September 18 sponsored by TD Bank, Elmhurst Hospital, Chip City, and Heroes Basketball. Over 200 backpacks and school supplies generously donated by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., NYS Senators Michael Gianaris and Jessica Ramos, Apartment 3R, Staples store 841, PreCog Security, and Executive Digital were gifted to students. Costa Constantinides, CEO of Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens, jumped in the dunk tank to raise money for the club. Among the pitchers were Borough President Richards and Senator Gianaris, who both dunked Mr. Constantinides. The festival included a free bounce house, games, popcorn, cotton candy and shaved ice. Chip City gave away 500 free cookies at the event. Other vendors present were San Antonio’s Wood Fired Pizza, Ample Hills Creamery and Astoria Bookshop. Among the organizations were BioBus, the Noguchi Museum and NYC Academics. The Festival was held at 21-12 30th Road, LIC.

#Backpacks#School Supplies#Shaved Ice#Back To School#Girls Club#Td Bank#Elmhurst Hospital#Heroes Basketball#Queens Borough#Nys#Precog Security#Executive Digital#Wood Fired Pizza#Ample Hills Creamery#Astoria Bookshop#The Noguchi Museum#Nyc Academics#Lic
