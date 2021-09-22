Politicians should work for people, not party

Sour grapes to Councilman Jeff Dennis (“Imbalanced commission creates sham of a redistricting map,” Sept. 15). The redistricting in Ohio was passed by voters as a Ohio constitution amendment in 2015. The redistricting map was delayed due to the census results not available at the time the map was to be completed. This delay was a covid19 casualty. The redistricting map uses census count is used to determine the districts to put it simply. The map was available to the public after the census count was available to the commission. If my memory of these circumstances are not accurate I will stand corrected by the facts.