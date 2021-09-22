CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster College Position V...

The Herald
 6 days ago

These positions are responsible for providing safety and security for Westminster College, student staff, visitors and property, maintaining peace and order, controlling and preventing crime and upholding College standards of conduct. Qualified candidates will supervise routine departmental activities, respond to all calls for assistance, including emergencies, medical and fire alarms and will investigate and write reports for minor crimes and conduct violations on campus. The officers will also be responsible for securing the campus grounds on foot, and/or by automobile to ensure a safe environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The position must be staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Primary shifts available are afternoons, midnights and weekends, with occasional opportunities to fill other open shifts.

wosu.org

Decline In Men Attending College

The COVID-19 pandemic lead to 603,000 fewer students attending college this spring compared to the year before, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. Men accounted for two-thirds of that decline, which further widening the gender-enrollment gap at colleges. More women than men have attended college in the U.S. every year...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive College For Out Of State Students

Among the reasons state university systems were founded was to provide inexpensive access to colleges for state residents and their children. These universities and colleges are primarily funding with state dollars, and consequently taxes. Some of America’s top-ranked institutions of higher education were created and are maintained as part of state systems and several prominent […]
COLLEGES
Newton Kansan

Bethel College maintains high positions in national rankings

Bethel College remains in the Top 15, the highest at No. 15 of any Kansas institution in the Washington Monthly annual list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges.”. Washington Monthly rates four-year colleges and universities based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: the degree to which they recruit and graduate students of modest means (social mobility); produce the scholarship and scholars that drive economic growth and human flourishing (research); and encourage students to be active citizens and serve their country (service).
wcn247.com

Faculty approves resolution to require vaccinations for all Westminster

NEW WILMINGTON, PA- Westminster's faculty has approved a resolution asking College leadership to require COVID-19 vaccination for everyone on campus. "The faculty of Westminster College calls on the Board of Trustees to immediately institute a mandatory SARS-CoV-2 vaccination requirement for all Westminster College faculty, staff and students with appropriate/ documented medical exceptions only."
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
New Castle News

Westminster climbs in U.S. News rankings

Westminster College has increased its standing in the annual U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges list, jumping three spots this year in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category. Westminster placed No. 117 among the best liberal arts colleges in the nation in the Best Colleges 2022 edition, which evaluated...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
ABC 33/40 News

Stillman College goes virtual after two positive COVID-19 cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Stillman College students will learn virtually and school activities are postponed after reports of positive COVID-19 cases. The institution started its weekly COVID-19 testing this week and two students came back positive. School leaders say going virtual was the best option due to the students attending several classes the day before.
beavercountyradio.com

Westminster College to host CIC Visiting Fellow Christine Todd Whitman

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Westminster College will host Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) Visiting Fellow and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman during a series of online events from Monday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 6. Whitman, who is also the former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
The Herald

Westminster College is seeking per diem registered nurses with a background in emergency care, outpatient care, school or college health. Job duties will include assessment and skilled...
wearegreenbay.com

Ripon College’s President to leave position in 2022

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ripon College will be looking for its 14th president, as the current president will leave at the end of the fall semester and return to his hometown. According to officials, Zach Messitte made the announcement that he will leave his position after holding it for over nine years. Messitte will return to Washington, D.C.
nbc15.com

Madison College looks to refill autobody workforce positions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From fender benders to big crashes, body shops and collision repair technicians are needed for everyday repairs. However, as more people retire or change careers, the auto and repair industry is struggling to maintain workers. At Madison college’s collision repair program, one person’s trash is another’s...
Independent Florida Alligator

Santa Fe College COVID-19 update: 29 positive cases reported in the last week

Santa Fe College reported 29 positive cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13. Two employees and 27 students reported testing positive. There are 13 fewer positive total cases since last week, a decrease of about 31%. There were thirteen less student cases and three less positive employee cases, a decrease of 60%.
New Castle News

Westminster to host Family Day Sept. 25

Family members of current Westminster College students are invited spend a day on campus during the college’s annual Family Day event Sept. 25. Parents, siblings, grandparents — any family members of Westminster students — will be able to spend the day with their student and visit classrooms, explore campus, experience campus dining and take in a Titan football game.
The Herald

Sharpsville students explore complexities of bias, privilege, diversity, equity

SHARPSVILLE — As he started his presentation to the group of eighth-graders, Dr. Anthony Jones included a quote: “Understanding of others is rooted in the understanding of one’s self.”. Jones, the associate dean of diversity and inclusion at Thiel College in Greenville, visited Sharpsville Area Middle School Thursday to speak...
The Herald

OPERATORS POSITION The New Cas...

The New Castle Area Transit Authority will be taking applications for Bus Operators Positions. Applicants must have the following qualifications:. * Acceptable driving record (MVR) * 2 years of experience driving type of vehicle or equipment equivalent required for the position. * Be physically capable to perform the essential job.
JOBS
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Kent Devereaux Inaugurated As Goucher College’s 12th President Friday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Kent Devereaux was inaugurated as Goucher College’s 12th president Friday after assuming the role in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the ceremony, according to a Goucher statement. More than 30 college presidents and delegates from educational institutions across the country attended the ceremony, along with government and community leaders. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, gave the keynote address. After Devereaux arrived, he oversaw Goucher’s response to the pandemic and worked on its recently launched new strategic plan, “Cultivating Global Changemakers,” to enhance student success, expand global education, and emphasize inclusivity. He...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Boston

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

