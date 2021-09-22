Westminster College Position V...

These positions are responsible for providing safety and security for Westminster College, student staff, visitors and property, maintaining peace and order, controlling and preventing crime and upholding College standards of conduct. Qualified candidates will supervise routine departmental activities, respond to all calls for assistance, including emergencies, medical and fire alarms and will investigate and write reports for minor crimes and conduct violations on campus. The officers will also be responsible for securing the campus grounds on foot, and/or by automobile to ensure a safe environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The position must be staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Primary shifts available are afternoons, midnights and weekends, with occasional opportunities to fill other open shifts.