New Renderings Of Gotham Point In Long Island City
The Gotham Organization, together with RiseBoro Community Partnership, just announced the first reveal of its newest residential development, Gotham Point, in the Hunter’s Point South waterfront neighborhood of Long Island City. Gotham Point consists of two towers, which will include 1,132 total residences with 75% of units priced at affordable rates, senior housing, shared amenities, community facility and retail space. The South Tower is estimated to be completed in late 2021 and the North Tower in 2022.www.qgazette.com
Comments / 0