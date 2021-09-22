Local-Express

Eleven Days to the Promised Land by Dino Pavlou is a timely realization of past and present times, a fascinating tale of how an impoverished boy from a civil war-torn and lawless country could find and appreciate tranquility, love, and success in America. He was plunged into New York City in 1952 carrying nothing but bad memories. In a new world fresh with possibilities, he holds fast to his father’s promise of the American Dream, a dream that takes him far beyond anything he could have ever imagined. But amidst the exciting rise to triumph and success, tragedy strikes again, and the demons of his past return in vivid color to haunt him. Lost and bereft of his emotional compass, the man who thought he had it all loses his spirit. Is there a spark left in him to rise again?