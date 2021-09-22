BYU announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class, highlighted by Jimmer Fredette
Brigham Young University will induct four former All-Americans and a nationally recognized athletic trainer into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 24. Brian Banks (baseball), Jimmer Fredette (basketball), Gaye Merrill (trainer), Amy Menlove Otis (track and field) and Carrie Summerhays Roberts (golf) will be formally inducted during a ceremony hosted by the Cougar Club. The five inductees will also be honored during a special halftime presentation at the BYU versus South Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 25.www.heraldextra.com
Comments / 0