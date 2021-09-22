CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets, QEDC Recognize Small Business At Citi Field

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) held a special ceremony to recognize small businesses in Queens, ahead of last Tuesday night’s (Sept. 14) New York Mets game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. The Mets extended hundreds of complimentary tickets to small businesses who received grant funding through NYCEDC’s Queens Small Business Grant Program, which provided vital resources to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

