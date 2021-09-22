CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, AL

Public Hearing Notice

Randolph Leader
 5 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Roanoke City Council will conduct a public hearing pursuant to Section 11-52-77 of the Code of Alabama on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at the Roanoke Justice Center located at 30 West Point Street. The purpose of this hearing shall be to receive public comments on an application submitted by Dan Hernandez for a proposed rezoning of property located at 266 Chestnut Street in Roanoke, Alabama.

