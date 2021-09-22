New Elementary School Opens In Long Island City

Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan was thrilled to welcome the students of Hunters Point Elementary School to their new school building in Hunters Point South, Long Island City. PS 384 – Hunters Point Elementary School was a project years in the making. Assemblywoman Nolan said she is pleased to see that the collaboration between her office, the School Construction Authority, parent advocates, and other stakeholders was filled with excited and happy children and teachers for the first time on September 13th. These Queens students now have access to state-of-the art facilities, including a world-class ventilation system. “This school year will be special for many reasons and I am thrilled that the students at Hunters Point Elementary School will be learning and growing for years to come in a beautiful and safe building.”