Autumn is here and most bird enthusiasts are saying goodbye to their summer visitors and are hopeful for a sighting of a seasonal regular or even a rare migratory species. Here in the town of Gingles south of Ashland, I have a few summer stragglers around and the usual throngs of dark-eyed juncos and palm warblers haven’t arrived yet. Our group of veerys can still be heard calling softly in the evenings, and our catbirds are occasionally meowing — although we usually hear them making their electrical-zapping chattering call from back in the brush. This fall I’ve noticed quite a few of their brown thrasher cousins out and about, feeding in the open and munching on the deer block. I don’t recall seeing them in the fall as often as I have this year, and I’m hopeful that this means these interesting and striking birds have had a good year with successful broods.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO