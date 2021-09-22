CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Supply to feeder pillar - no incomer?

Cover picture for the articleHello lovely folks, I have a question about arrangement I came across which I am not familiar with and wanted to pick your brains up on the matter. I have a new packaged substation that is being put in on our site which has a 11kV/0.4kV transformer with busbars on LV side connecting into the LV Feeder pillar where then you tap off directly with submains to MCCBs feeding subcircuits around site. Now what I usually saw was one supply to a feeder pillar with incomer protection in form of a fused switch or ACB and then distributing around smaller MCCBs.

theiet.org

Getting Energy Supplier (British Gas) To Fit Isolator Between Meter & DB

You probably need to to talk to the DNO, rather than the metering company - who may not know their amp from their elbow. British Gas claim to be experts with many suitably qualified engineers! However, I had to spend a couple of hours yesterday on the telephone (40-minute queue!) trying to decipher their accounting system, because it seems to bear little connection to reality. They are doing their best to kill an old lady with worry after sending endless meaningless bills!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Ofgem threatens to scrap licence for five energy suppliers

Regulator Ofgem has said it could suspend the licences of five energy suppliers who failed to pay into a scheme to fund small-scale renewable generators. Suppliers are obliged to fund the Feed In Tariff (FIT) scheme, which is administered by Ofgem, but Colorado Energy, Igloo Energy Supply, Neon Reef, Whoop Energy and Symbio Energy have so far failed to do so for this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

A contribution to IET@150

A factory substation is supplied at 11,000v, through an underground cable of 0.06 sq.in. section 7 miles from a substation containing 2 ---- 33,000/11,000v transformers each 2,500 kVA + 5% reactance. The short circuit kVA on the 33,000 busbars is 250,000 kVA. What is the value of the short circuit at the factory substation?
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Energy bills soar: top tips for keeping your costs down

The cost of energy is set to soar this winter, with bills potentially rising by hundreds of pounds. This year, wholesale gas prices have risen by 250%. In the last month alone, they’ve risen by 70%. This sudden surge has been caused by a number of factors, including increased global demand, lower supplies of gas from Russia and a fire in Kent that affected the electricity we import from France.
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

CEng Application Verification/Supporters Guidance

I am in the process of submitting my CEng application via career manager. I have had my application reviewed by a PRA and they have advised it is in a suitable position to submit. I have forwarded my application on to two supporters and they are slightly confused with regards...
JOBS
