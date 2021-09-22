Supply to feeder pillar - no incomer?
Hello lovely folks, I have a question about arrangement I came across which I am not familiar with and wanted to pick your brains up on the matter. I have a new packaged substation that is being put in on our site which has a 11kV/0.4kV transformer with busbars on LV side connecting into the LV Feeder pillar where then you tap off directly with submains to MCCBs feeding subcircuits around site. Now what I usually saw was one supply to a feeder pillar with incomer protection in form of a fused switch or ACB and then distributing around smaller MCCBs.communities.theiet.org
Comments / 0