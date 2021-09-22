CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality

By JAMEY KEATEN, DREW COSTLEY Associated Press
Shelbyville News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — The harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than previously thought, the World Health Organization said Wednesday as it set a new standard for policymakers and the public in the first update of its air quality guidelines in 15 years. The U.N. health agency...

