Natural gas prices whipsawed and moved higher, rising 3% but well off the session highs, which saw prompt prices climb 10%. The weather is expected to be slightly warmer than normal during the next two weeks. This could increase cooling demand. There is a lot of tropical activity in the Atlantic. Hurricane Sam is a major hurricane, but it is not expected to hit any land and only disrupt transportation. According to NOAA, there are two disturbances off the African coast, one with a 90% chance and one with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48-hours. U.S. LNG export increased last week.

