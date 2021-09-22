State Affirms Gov. DeSantis’ Mask Mandate Ban

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, says she will fight Monday’s decision by a federal judge to repeal a state law that prevented school boards from being able to require masks. “Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what is best for their child,” Reynolds says. “We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.” The Des Moines Community School District was the first in the state to reinstate a mask mandate following the judge’s decision on Monday. The Iowa City school board will meet tonight (Tuesday) and will discuss whether or not they will reinstate a mandate as well.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO