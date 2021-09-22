CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

State Affirms Gov. DeSantis’ Mask Mandate Ban

By Jesse Fraga
panthernow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmiliana Fawley-Puello / Staff Writer and Jesse Fraga / News Director. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in Florida public schools was found unconstitutional on Aug. 27 by a Leon County judge. A week later, the District Court of Appeals reinstated the ban. The order also allowed the...

panthernow.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Your article on local businesses and persons associated with The Villages donating to the Friends of Ron DeSantis raises the question – Why? What purpose does this serve and who really cares what these people and businesses choose to do with their money? Is there anything wrong with them donating? Maybe they support the conservative politics of the governor, and if they do, why is that newsworthy?
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
KCJJ

Federal judge issues restraining order on state mask mandate ban

A Federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order regarding the state law banning mask mandates in local school districts, cities and counties, and the Iowa City Community School District plans to enact a mask mandate at their meeting tonight. Judge Robert Pratt noted that stopping a state law is...
IOWA CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

ISEA Applauds Decision to Block Mask Mandate Bans

Iowa State Education Association president Mike Beranek says it is a welcome relief to have a federal judge issue an order that blocks Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. Beranek spoke during an online news conference shortly before a federal judge issued a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the...
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Reynolds fights suspension of mask mandate ban for schools

(The Center Square) – School districts in Iowa may now put back into place mask mandates – at least temporarily – following a judge’s ruling. Mask mandates were outlawed in May when the governor signed House File 847. In a 29-page ruling, Federal District Judge Robert Pratt, appointed by Bill...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#State Schools#Mandates#Fiu#Wlrn
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Will Appeal Federal Judge’s Repeal Of Iowa Law Banning Mask Mandates In Schools

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, says she will fight Monday’s decision by a federal judge to repeal a state law that prevented school boards from being able to require masks. “Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what is best for their child,” Reynolds says. “We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.” The Des Moines Community School District was the first in the state to reinstate a mask mandate following the judge’s decision on Monday. The Iowa City school board will meet tonight (Tuesday) and will discuss whether or not they will reinstate a mandate as well.
IOWA STATE
WETM

Gov. Wolf addresses school mask mandate while visiting Erie

Governor Wolf visited Erie Wednesday and we spoke to him about why a masking mandate is necessary for students and educators across the commonwealth. Governor Wolf is mandating masks in the classroom as students 12 and under are not yet eligible to receive covid vaccines. Wolf says those who are...
ERIE, PA
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona educators seek injunction on the ban of mask mandates

As Gov. Doug Ducey lifts mask mandates, concern of unnecessary deaths rise in Arizona. Mask and vaccination mandates in Arizona will be prohibited on Sept. 29, according to budget reconciliation bills passed in late June, but a preliminary injunction filed by Arizona educators aims to reverse that. At a court...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Takes Stand Against ‘Unlawful’ Vaccine Mandates

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis declared that the state of Florida is going to stand with Floridians in their fight against any unlawful vaccine mandates. Gov. DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, U.S. Congresswoman Kat Cammack, members of the Florida Legislature and employees of local governments who have enacted illegal vaccine mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
WZOZ 103.1

Gov. Hochul Hopes New NYS Mask Mandates Curb COVID Variant

As expected more masking mandates have come about from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. According to Hochul's office, various mask requirements which are meant to keep people safe from the very contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been issued statewide. These masking mandates affect:. New York State Office of Children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy