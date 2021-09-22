Gardening with Gayle: Emerald Ash Bore
Looking at the trees clustered below my home, I have four big trees that have died this year. We have had a wonderful growing season, so I wondered, "Why"?. When my forestry friend came for a visit, I asked if he had noticed the same problem. Of course, he knew exactly what was wrong and identified the trees that were lost as Ash. We have two kinds of Ash growing in our area, Green Ash, Fraxinus pennsylvanica, and White Ash, Fraxinus Americana.
