Gardening with Gayle: Emerald Ash Bore

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at the trees clustered below my home, I have four big trees that have died this year. We have had a wonderful growing season, so I wondered, “Why”?. When my forestry friend came for a visit, I asked if he had noticed the same problem. Of course, he knew exactly what was wrong and identified the trees that were lost as Ash. We have two kinds of Ash growing in our area, Green Ash, Fraxinus pennsylvanica, and White Ash, Fraxinus Americana.

Emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) has gained a certain notoriety over the last 20 years. This pest has been responsible for the death of over 100 million ash trees (Fraxinus spp. and cvs., Zones 3–9) and counting in North American landscapes and forests. Native to Asia, this insect was first detected in the Detroit area in 2002, although there is speculation that it had been established many years prior to detection and identification. The theory is that it entered the country in wooden packing materials from China. Emerald ash borer has now been detected in thirty-five U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. While it is widespread in the eastern United States and is present on the edge of the West Coast, emerald ash borer is by far most heavily concentrated in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states. In my small town of Janesville, Wisconsin, there are dead ash trees everywhere.
