Near the beginning of the documentary SHAYA!, the filmmakers note that amapiano “was born in the soil of the streets of South Africa, therefore it belongs to all of us.” The sentiment reflects the organic, bottom-up growth of the genre; before its massive popularity across South Africa, it was an underground sensation ignored by almost every local radio station. It’s also emblematic of the music’s accessible, welcoming aura: In the past few years, rappers and producers who’ve focused on other South African styles have tried their hand at amapiano. It just sounds irresistible.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO