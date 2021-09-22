Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Philadelphia six-piece The War On Drugs dropped the title track of their new album “I Don’t Live Here Anymore" and video on September 15th via Atlantic. The band's first new album in four years will be released October 29th. I Don’t Live Here Anymore is an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes: resilience in the face of despair. At the start of “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” bandleader Adam Granduciel sings, “I was lying in my bed, a creature void of form/Been so afraid of everything, I need a chance to be reborn,” reminding us of the universal struggle of redemption. Co-produced by Granduciel and Shawn Everett, the song features vibrant backing vocals by guests Lucious. Together, they sing: “We’re all just walkin’ through this darkness on our own."