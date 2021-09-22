CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Philadelphia six-piece The War On Drugs dropped the title track of their new album “I Don’t Live Here Anymore" and video on September 15th via Atlantic. The band's first new album in four years will be released October 29th. I Don’t Live Here Anymore is an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes: resilience in the face of despair. At the start of “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” bandleader Adam Granduciel sings, “I was lying in my bed, a creature void of form/Been so afraid of everything, I need a chance to be reborn,” reminding us of the universal struggle of redemption. Co-produced by Granduciel and Shawn Everett, the song features vibrant backing vocals by guests Lucious. Together, they sing: “We’re all just walkin’ through this darkness on our own."

Adam Granduciel’s The War on Drugs are back with the second single and title track from their forthcoming fifth album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, coming Oct. 29 on Atlantic Records. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” features backing vocals from indie-pop duo Lucius, who appear alongside The War on Drugs in the song’s accompanying video, which was directed by Emmett Malloy and shot in Los Angeles.
You can’t see it but Adam Granduciel is smiling. The photograph that graces the cover of the War on Drugs’ fifth album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, is a candid snap of the songwriter heading to the studio during a blizzard, armed with coffee and a guitar. Because of lockdown, the six-piece band—originally founded in Philadelphia but now spread across the country—was unable to schedule a photoshoot, so Granduciel started a Dropbox where his bandmates could upload photos from their years of sessions together. When he stumbled upon this shot, featuring his bright red flannel against the stark white of the snow, he immediately chopped off the head (“I’ve got this stupid smile... and this weird hat”) and decided not to overthink it. “It’s not perfect,” he admits, “but it slowly started making sense.”
After launching in October 2019, the Bandsintown + Billboard touring indexes went on a hiatus for much of the worldwide concert shutdown. For more than a year, Bandsintown tracked the most engaged artists around in the world in the livestream space, as the face of live performance morphed to adapt to the ever-changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
