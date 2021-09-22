CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

OLE STUFF AND SUCH Chores on the Farm: Part 2

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll farm families had chickens and a rooster to wake you in the mornings. Some were fortunate enough to have fenced chicken yards and others allowed the chickens to run loose on the yard. They were fed daily with shelled corn or bought feed if the family could afford it.

www.thegreenvillestandard.com

Comments / 1

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Incredibly niche cleaning products that will make chores way easier

I’ve always hated doing chores. Especially when you get to the end of the day when you just want to relax, so you leave it for the weekend – but then the weekend comes around and you just want to take some time off and not do ‘work’-type stuff. But...
SHOPPING
NME

‘Timberborn’: part pleasant ant farm, part desperate survival

I embarked on my Timberborn journey with no knowledge of the game. The only tool I brought was my love of Satisfactory and the hope that some of those skills were transferable. There is one significant difference between the two games, though. In Satisfactory, if a machine is unsupplied with resources, it turns off for a bit. In Timberborn, if a beaver is unsupplied with resources it turns off… forever.
AGRICULTURE
FUN 107

Five SouthCoast Alpaca Farms Taking Part in ‘Paca Run’ This Month

Get ready to hop from farm to farm and visit a whole lot of alpacas this fall during the all-new Paca Run, hosted by five alpaca farms across the SouthCoast. On September 25 and 26 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days, the farms, spanning from Carver to Little Compton and a couple of spots in between, will open to the public, putting their own spin on a poker run. Participants will start the Paca Run with a slip containing a list of participating farms. They'll then have the rest of the weekend to visit all of the farms, where kids will collect a codeword at each and adults will pick a card from a deck of cards at each. Once slips are completed, kids will compete in a raffle and adults will vie for the best overall poker hand, the winners of which will each win a basket of Alpaca products valued at around $250. Winners will be picked after the run is over on Sunday night.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chores#Chickens#Depression
KPVI Newschannel 6

Understanding animal instincts makes livestock chores safer

Working with livestock represents a daily routine for producers, but it’s important to stay aware of potential dangers when it comes to working with animals. Animal-related farm injuries rank in the top three when it comes to farm accidents, according to data from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Much of those happen around larger animals, such as cattle and horses, according to NIOSH.
AGRICULTURE
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fall Lawn Chores

As September rolls along (can you believe it’s halfway over already?) and a hint of fall starts to appear, it’s time to start thinking about fall lawn chores to maintain and improve your turfgrass this winter and next season. Here are a few tips on things to check off your list this fall to help maintain a beautiful lawn throughout […]
GARDENING
mcduffieprogress.com

Ladies ... Leave the chores to the men, head outdoors

MANSFIELD — Ladies, have you ever wanted to head out to go backpacking, fishing or shooting, but you’re not sure where to start?. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division can help. The Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 5-7 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
MANSFIELD, GA
genevashorereport.com

Surprising Stuff, September 15, 2021

The stunning failure of these machines to be used by boaters isn’t astounding. The hoses are too short on the machines to allow trailers to be placed behind or in front of them. The boats on trailers must come up alongside, which when the machine was placed near the municipal pier a few weeks ago, means the trailer must take up most of the eastern-bound traffic lane of Wrigley Drive. That cannot possibly work with summer traffic, and when the summer has not started or is over, well, the boat population is damn near zero. The men who own most of the boats entering and leaving the lake on trailers are older men. Many have been drinking out on that water, which almost nobody notices much at all either. How are they supposed to literally get under their boat trailers to pressure wash and then vacuum the bottoms of their hulls? It can’t, won’t, and isn’t happening.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
SPY

The Best Washing Machine Cleaners To Cut Through Odor And Grime

Ironic as it is, the one thing that keeps all your clothes squeaky clean needs a scrub once in a while. Otherwise, it doesn’t do its job, and can even develop an unpleasant odor over time. If your front-load washing machine cleaner is developing a mystery funk, it’s a sign that you need to invest in some washing machine cleaner. These cleaners come in all forms, from liquids to tablets, and can help remove the residue that detergent and clothing can lead to, over time. You can even make a DIY washing machine cleaner with tw cups of baking soda, two...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 things parents should do to keep kids’ bedrooms tidy and stylish

A child’s room is rarely a tidy one, and if anything, it only gets worse as they get older.Certainly, new research by Habitat (habitat.co.uk) has found almost half (41%) of parents say tidying their kid’s room is their biggest bugbear – yet one in 10 continue to do it, simply because it looks good on social media and for guests.Despite the fact that many children’s bedrooms look like a bombsite most of the time, Habitat found that, on average, parents spend £729 per family on their children’s bedrooms every year – more than they spend on their own master suites...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Only In Missouri

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Katy Trail State Park In Missouri

A day – or even an hour or two – outdoors is often time well spent. After all, getting outside allows us to breathe in the fresh air, soak up a bit of sun, and recharge our energy. It also allows us to connect with nature. When you stroll, hike, or bike at Katy Trail […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Katy Trail State Park In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Thrive Global

When Productivity Becomes A Chore

Sometimes, it feels like I can’t get anything done. The thought of working on one more thing makes my brain shut down, and the weight of missed deadlines lies heavy on my shoulders. I’m not unfocused or unproductive because I don’t like what I’m doing; in fact, when I dig...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy