OLE STUFF AND SUCH Chores on the Farm: Part 2

The stunning failure of these machines to be used by boaters isn’t astounding. The hoses are too short on the machines to allow trailers to be placed behind or in front of them. The boats on trailers must come up alongside, which when the machine was placed near the municipal pier a few weeks ago, means the trailer must take up most of the eastern-bound traffic lane of Wrigley Drive. That cannot possibly work with summer traffic, and when the summer has not started or is over, well, the boat population is damn near zero. The men who own most of the boats entering and leaving the lake on trailers are older men. Many have been drinking out on that water, which almost nobody notices much at all either. How are they supposed to literally get under their boat trailers to pressure wash and then vacuum the bottoms of their hulls? It can’t, won’t, and isn’t happening.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO