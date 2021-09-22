Litecoin Breaks Below Key Territory of 162.00

The Litecoin price prediction moves below the moving averages within the channel as the technical indicator reveals the next direction. LTC/USD is recording some losses at the time of writing this as the price is now hovering around $177.75 where it could stay below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. After the opening of today’s trading at $181, the Litecoin price moves to touch the daily low of $175 support. Looking at the daily chart, it seems the Litecoin price may be heading back towards the immediate support level of $170 below the moving averages.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO