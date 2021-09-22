Litecoin Breaks Below Key Territory of 162.00
Litecoin entered a tumbling mode on Sept. 16, after it hit resistance at 195.00. Then, on Sept. 19, it broke below the upside support line taken from the low of July 20, while the next day, it fell below the key support (now turned into resistance) zone of 162.00. That zone had been acting as a floor for the crypto since Aug. 10. With all these technical signs in mind, we would consider the short-term picture to be negative.www.investing.com
Comments / 0