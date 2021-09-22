Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades

This week on Wildcard, nine stories from around the region, produced by reporters at KVNF's partner stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. We'll hear from KSJD about fighting food insecurity with gleaning, and from KGNU about a new app to help gardners avoid wasting food. KSUT covers the ceremony at Fort Lewis College to remove inaccurate displays misrepresenting the school's history as a federal Indian boaring school. KSJD introduces us to the 69th Miss Navajo Nation, Niagara Rockbridge. KZMU speaks to actor and activist George Takei about his new show Lost Freedom: A Memory recounting his early childhood living in internment as an "enemy alien." KGNU brings us an interview with a high school student leading a walkout over sexual harassment and gender inequality. Reporter Sofia Stuart-Rasi shares a sound-rich story about climate change making it easier for invasive trout species to drive native trout to extinction in Montana. Plus, KDNK shares coverage of the controversial BLM wild horse roundup in northwest Colorado.
