Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have all spent more time in our homes over the last year so it is time to make rooms more comfortable and functional. Window coverings can make a huge difference and Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades can guide you in the right direction with their expertise and amazing selection. Call them at 303-534-5454 or go to RockyMountainShutters.com.

matadornetwork.com

How to plan the ultimate trip on the Rocky Mountaineer through Utah and Colorado

The American West is legendary for its untamed rugged beauty, with the snow-capped peaks of the Rockies rivaling the red pinnacles of the Arches National Park. But driving through the breathtaking gorges is not for the faint of heart. With many narrow roads snaking along the precipitous edges of steep cliffs, the scenic rides often turn into tense, white-knuckle drives where the anxious motorists can’t take their eyes off the unpredictable path that lies ahead, let alone enjoy the views. If only someone else would do the driving.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hints Of Fall Color Starting To Show Up In Colorado’s Rocky Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year! CBS4 viewers are starting to share pictures that show hints of fall color in the mountains of Colorado. So far it’s just little pops of yellow here and there, but it is a sign of what’s to come. A pop of fall color in Silverthorne, around 9,400 feet. (credit: Mark Mannheimer) Fall color typically peaks in the higher elevations of the northern mountains during the middle of September and it can last through the end of the month if the weather cooperates. The peak gradually moves south while lowering in elevation as we near...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Elk breeding season is here in Rocky Mountain National Park

Elk breeding season is beginning in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Photos and videos of the elk have been popping up on social media, but park rangers are reminding you the animals are 700 lbs., and taking a selfie with them isn’t the smartest idea. Elk have been known to attack humans who get too close. The best place for viewing is Moraine Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, and Horseshoe Park and Wapiti Meadows at Lake Estes as well as the town’s nine-golf course which will close September 19th to accommodate the elk.
ESTES PARK, CO
goworldtravel.com

Rocky Mountaineer Launches Luxury Rail Journey in the USA: Rockies to Red Rocks

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. In the United States, train travel is often a forgotten option. Sure, we have a romantic past with rail travel. After all, it helped build the Old West and bring life to communities in the vast American plains.
TRAFFIC
realtor.com

$12M Music Gardens Ranch Hits a Rocky Mountain High Note

For a buyer in search of a place to make beautiful music, this sustainable mountain retreat is a must-see. It comes complete with a star-studded pedigree. Now on the market for $12 million, the large, two-parcel property comes with 90.5 acres, two homes, and one awesome recording facility. Dierks Bentley,...
REAL ESTATE
Only In Louisiana

Treat Yourself To A Mountain Of Mac And Cheese At Rocky And Carlos Near New Orleans

Comfort food is always a good idea, and the pinnacle of comfort food is 100% macaroni and cheese. From the moment you tasted it as a child, you were hooked, and whether you still make yours from a box or you’ve created your own unique recipe, nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl of macaroni and cheese. Of course, if you really want to splurge, head over to one certain restaurant near New Orleans that’s known for having some truly epic portions of macaroni and cheese. We always tell you to come hungry when we feature restaurants, but this time we mean it because you’ve got a mountain of macaroni and cheese coming your way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kvnf.org

Wildcard: More Rocky Mountain Community Radio Stories

This week on Wildcard, nine stories from around the region, produced by reporters at KVNF's partner stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. We'll hear from KSJD about fighting food insecurity with gleaning, and from KGNU about a new app to help gardners avoid wasting food. KSUT covers the ceremony at Fort Lewis College to remove inaccurate displays misrepresenting the school's history as a federal Indian boaring school. KSJD introduces us to the 69th Miss Navajo Nation, Niagara Rockbridge. KZMU speaks to actor and activist George Takei about his new show Lost Freedom: A Memory recounting his early childhood living in internment as an "enemy alien." KGNU brings us an interview with a high school student leading a walkout over sexual harassment and gender inequality. Reporter Sofia Stuart-Rasi shares a sound-rich story about climate change making it easier for invasive trout species to drive native trout to extinction in Montana. Plus, KDNK shares coverage of the controversial BLM wild horse roundup in northwest Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

House with ‘river’ running through living room sells in Tennessee. Take a look inside

A unique property hidden away in a wooded area in Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold for $745,000 according to Zillow. Usually, when listings mention a home’s “water feature”, they’re talking about a pool, pond or some other body of water. They’re hardly talking about the cool feature this particular house has running through the interior of the property.
REAL ESTATE
Big Frog 104

See Stunning Fall Foliage On This 2-Hour Train Ride To Old Forge

While Upstate New York definitely has the peaks of the Adirondacks to offer fall foliage, Central New York has a train to give you great views too. There are some folks who really just prefer climbing a mountain top to get the perfect picture of the leaves changing color. Some others enjoy taking a car ride on the back roads to see the colors above them. Neither is wrong. However, another way that is very unique is hopping aboard a train bound for Old Forge.
UTICA, NY
Only In Texas

This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar

Sure, you could fork over nearly a grand per night to stay at a resort hotel with a swim-up bar…or pay half of that to get one all to yourself! That’s exactly what you’ll enjoy (among many other perks) at the Redwood Tree Haus, a whimsical treehouse Airbnb in the heart of the Texas Hill […] The post This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
TEXAS STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Paddle A Hidden Wisconsin River That Will Take You Into A World That Few Visit

While the villages of Door County are often packed with visitors, there’s a gorgeous place you can have all to yourself. The Mink River is near Sister Bay or Ellison Bay but it feels a world away. It’s a wild place that gives paddlers a glimpse of what Wisconsin was like before farmers, loggers, or tourists arrived. Best of all, an outfitter has everything you need to get on the river and can help make the adventure easy. Grab your paddle and camera – here’s what’s waiting for you on the Mink River.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPEL 96.5

These Persimmon Seeds Show We Can Expect Snow This Winter

Say what you will about "old wives' tales", but I live and die by quite a few I learned from my grandmother growing up. Her entire family lived on a farm, my great uncle competed in rose growing competitions and my grandmother had a few runs at record-breaking cauliflower from her own garden. I'd say that justifies the crazy phrases she would come up with when it came to expecting certain types of weather. One that I still live by is her famous phrase,
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Best kitchen pantry

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have enough kitchen storage in your home, you are of an incredibly rare and lucky breed. For the rest of us who struggle to find the room to properly organize our kitchens the way we wish they could be, purchasing an extra kitchen pantry could be just the solution for all our anguish.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Peak Colors And Amazing Weather For The Northern High Country This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – There is a lot happening in Colorado this weekend including the Broncos home opener and the final Rockies home stand. It should also be the best weekend of the season to view the fall foliage north of Interstate 70. The annual eruption of orange and gold is mostly driven by shorter duration of daylight. Therefore it is generally easy to determine when the leaves will change color across the four primary high country regions in Colorado. (source: CBS) For this upcoming weekend (September 25-26), the best viewing will be along and north of Interstate 70 where color is reported to...
DENVER, CO

