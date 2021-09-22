FANGORIA Field Trip! Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

As I strolled into Universal Hollywood for the first time since Halloween Horror Nights 2019, emotions were a bubbly cauldron of excitement, hesitation, and curiosity. The pandemic isn't over — especially in Los Angeles with delta, mu, and lambda variant concerns — and yet I'm vaccinated, diligently wear my mask, and am ready to embrace SpookySeason™ (safely) once again. As much as I'd prefer to exclusively focus on marquee mazes filled with threats from Hill House's purgatorial inhabitants to Mr. Michael Myers, it's impossible not to contextualize this year's Halloween Horror Nights as a reaction to evergreen viral precautions. This year's event is an adaptation wholly engineered with patron and scare actor safety in mind, and that means attractions function a bit differently. And that's not a complaint.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO