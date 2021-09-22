FANGORIA Field Trip! Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights
'Tis the season! For chainsaws and exorcisms and butcher knives. That's right, haunt season is here! Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights invited us out to be the sacrifice, err, guests at HHN's opening night and no surprise here, it was AMAZING. This year's mazes include The Haunting Of Hill House, The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, The Exorcist , Halloween 4: Michael Myers Returns, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Curse of Pandora's Box and The Walking Dead.www.fangoria.com
