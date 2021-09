Tua Tagovailoa is making progress with his bruised ribs, so much so that the Miami Dolphins might not place him on injured reserve. “He’s getting a little better every day,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday, providing an update on the team’s starting quarterback who suffered broken ribs in Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. “We’re kind of in this-day-to-day space and we’ll have a little bit more time to make a decision, to gather some more information.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO