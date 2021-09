The first game in Week 3 is the Panthers as sizable favorites in Houston against the banged-up Texans. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Panthers Analysis: Christian McCaffrey is tied for 11th in receptions (14) and 25th in receiving yards (154). He's a running back. That's absurd usage before factoring in his 45 carries which rank third. As a result of his hefty workload, according to Pro-Football-Reference, he leads the NFL with 324 yards from scrimmage. The only reason not to use him as the MVP in FanDuel single-game contests is to be contrarian, and I don't advise making your contrarian stand doing that. Instead, pick another spot to go against the grain. He also has an excellent case for usage as the Captain on DraftKings, though the salary hike for slotting him there means it isn't a no-brainer move.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO