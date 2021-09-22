CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Bradley: The Braves could have given up on 2021. They didn't.

 6 days ago

Apologies for being blunt, but the Braves could still blow this. As of Wednesday morning, they led Philadelphia by three games with 11 – maybe 12 – remaining, plus Friday’s resumption of the suspended affair with San Diego. (The rainout with Colorado would be played Oct. 4, the day after the regular season is set to end, if its outcome could make a difference, playoff-wise.) The belief here remains that they won’t blow it, but we’ve said the same of other Braves teams and been wrong ... oh, at least once.

