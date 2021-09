Governor Spencer Cox speaks during the PBS Utah GovernorÕs Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 17, 2021. SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health announced this week that a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center on the campus of the Intermountain Healthcare Employee Services Center in Murray is now open. This temporary medical facility will serve as a high-volume site, providing treatment to as many as 50 patients per day, and supplementing monoclonal antibody infusions that have already been taking place in hospitals and other centers across Utah for the past year.

