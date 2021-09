— Mayfield told teammates that the loss had to sting (Fred) — Slapping away dark coulds and looking for the silver lining (Barry) Did you listen to the OBR’s Brad Stainbrook? DID YOU??!? If you did, you would have known before last week that the Browns were looking at a Week 3 return for OBJ at that time. Brad will keep his ear to the ground (the phone, really) and we’ll continue to report on OBJ’s return, the low-key nature of which indicates to some hot-takers that OBJ is no longer a star.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO