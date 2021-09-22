CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious Incident

 6 days ago

On September 22, 2021 at approximately 4:30 pm. Upper Southampton Police responded to the area of Sylvia Dr. and Pearl Dr. for a suspicious male who was allegedly attempting to interact with children as they exited a school bus. Witnesses described a W/M in his 30's or 40's, balding and wearing glasses. The male was in a green Toyota Sienna mini-van (unknown registration). The van was said to have a 'donut" spare tire in use. Witnesses said that the male waived hello to the children or motioned for them to come over to him.

