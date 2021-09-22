Aerospace Coatings Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2028

Boeing Co. said Tuesday the commercial airplanes and services businesses are showing expected signs of recovery from the depths of the pandemic slowdown in 2020, while the global defense, space and government services markets have remained stable. The aerospace giant published its annual Boeing Market Outlook for 2021 and said it expects a $9 trillion market in the next decade for aerospace products and services, up from $8.5 trillion a year ago and from $8.7 trillion in 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19. "We are encouraged by the fact that scientists have delivered vaccines more rapidly than imaginable and...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO