Instagram has paused its controversial “Instagram Kids” app, which would have allowed children as young as ten joining the platform.“We’re pausing our project to build an Instagram experience for tweens”, Instagram head Adam Mosseri tweeted, saying the app would be for children aged between ten and 12 years-old, with parental insight. However, after “the project leaked way before we knew what it would be”, Mr Mosseri says, “people feared the worst, and we had few answers at that stage”.In the United States, 44 states had asked the company to drop the plans, saying that “use of social media can be...

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO