I've lived in the Copper Ridge development now for going on 2 plus years. It's a beautiful area that is located two miles south of Lincoln, and southeast of the city of Bismarck. It's a scenic area with the foothills of the Missouri just a few miles to south. I think most of us chose to live out in Copper Ridge because we wanted a home with a country living feeling. My neighbor even has chickens. You get that "country living" feeling with large lots and abundant wildlife all around you.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO