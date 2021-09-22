Hey You — Take a Hike!

“We can never have enough of nature.” —Henry David Thoreau. I lingered at Fruitlands after attending “Nature: A Walking Play.” The four scenes of the performance took place in various meadows that were filled with goldenrod, white whorled wood asters, purple joe-pye weed, milkweed, and grasses turning brown. The sky was blue, clear of power lines and towers. In the distance, Wachusett Mountain could be glimpsed between the trees. A few monarch butterflies fluttered above the plants, dragonflies zoomed around, and a hawk flew in circles overhead. The sound of rustling leaves could be heard during the silences. I was in the 19th-century world of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau—except when the sight of a faraway airplane or the sound of a car on Prospect Hill Road intruded. The view to the Nashua River and Wachusett would have been unobstructed, the trees having been sacrificed for fuel or agriculture.

