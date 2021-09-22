CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Fall Y’all | What I’m loving for the Season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a real rocky start to this month, its like the first day of fall knew I needed to feel seasonal temps while observing a few rogue leaves blow across my yard to know its real. I love fall, hands down it’s my favorite time of the year for a multitude of reasons. I’ve already scheduled our annual trip to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, I’ve started picking up a few fall items for our home and for my wardrobe. We’ll be heading to Asheville at the end of October and just doing some of the fun fall things we didn’t get to do last year. This season is so fleeting so I intend to savor every bit of it.

