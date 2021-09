WAHOO – Saunders County Lost Pets (SCLP) founder Deborah Wilcox is amazed at the support SCLP and the Walk for Paws event have received over the last 15 years. Wilcox will present the 15th annual Walk for Paws on Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. starting at Placek Park in Wahoo. Wilcox estimated that SCLP has been able to raise around $10,000 to $15,000 each year which has helped find many animals a home.