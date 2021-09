AdventHealth officially broke ground on its Palm Coast Parkway hospital in Flagler County Tuesday afternoon, broadcasting the ceremony through a Facebook Live event. “This is an exciting time at AdventHealth,” said David Ottati, regional CEO for AdventHealth Central Florida. “Health care is changing and AdventHealth is committed to staying at the forefront. We are keeping consumers at the center and part of that commitment is ensuring care close to home. That’s why AdventHealth is investing in Flagler County.”

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO