Cedar Falls Fire Rescue Responds to Residential Fire

On September 22, 2021, at approximately 4:04 a.m., Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at 616 West 1st Street in Cedar Falls. Dispatch had received reports of flames coming from the backside of the house and that there was heavy smoke. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from all four sides of the residence and a fully involved kitchen on the south side of the home. Fire crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire.