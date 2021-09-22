CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West 1st Street/HWY 57 Reconstruction Update

cedarfalls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting at 5:00 a.m. on September 23, 2021, the Iowa DOT’s contractor, PCI, will be completing pavement grinding in the southbound lanes of West 1st Street at the Hudson Road intersection. In order for the contractor to begin, a temporary detour will be established utilizing Highland Drive and West 3rd Street for southbound Hudson Road traffic, and West 2nd Street and Genevieve Street for northbound Hudson Road. The pavement grinding operations will be in effect for approximately two (2) hours. Flaggers may be present to direct traffic.

www.cedarfalls.com

