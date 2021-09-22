West 1st Street/HWY 57 Reconstruction Update

Beginning September 30, 2021, the City’s contractor, PCI, will be starting Phase III of the Cedar Heights Drive Reconstruction Project by closing the southern leg of Cedar Heights Drive, south of the Greenhill Road and Cedar Heights Drive intersection. East and Westbound traffic on Greenhill Road will be maintained throughout construction. Cedar Heights Drive traffic will be detoured around the intersection closure by posted detour signage on the following roadways: Viking Road, Prairie Parkway, Greenhill Road, and University Avenue. Chadwick Drive will be open for business and residential access to Greenhill Road throughout the remainder of the project. In order for the contractor to begin, a full closure of Cedar Heights from Greenhill Road to Cedar Hill Road will be required. The closures for this phase will be in effect for approximately two months, depending on the weather.

1 DAY AGO