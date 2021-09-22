Michigan OL Zak Zinter on goal against opponents: ‘We want to make them quit’
After three games of the season, it is clear that Michigan’s identity on offense is to run the football. The Wolverines struggled with the run game a season ago, rushing for 789 yards on 172 attempts with 12 rushing touchdowns in six games. Because of last year’s struggles, there were a lot of doubts about Michigan’s rushing attack heading into the season, but the team has always felt confident.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0