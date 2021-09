Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China arrived in Calgary, ending a diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- were detained in a bitter spat critics have called "hostage diplomacy". Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States. This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.

