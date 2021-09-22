The Long Tail of Self-Distribution

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 21 once again features Denzel Washington's 2012 film Safe House in the top spot. But that's not the oldest movie on the list. Coming in at No. 9 is Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic Jaws, about an adorable misunderstood fish who just wants to play with people in the water. In a surprising move, climbing all the way to No. 2 is the Romanian film The Father Who Moves Mountains, about a dad looking for his son in treacherous mountain terrain.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO