The Long Tail of Self-Distribution

By Mark Kitchell
documentary.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a tale of taking our old films and meeting the brave new world of distribution. A lot of ingenuity is called for to keep our films before the public. We want to share with fellow filmmakers what we did and what we learned about taking back your work and repurposing or repositioning it vis-a-vis the new market realities.

