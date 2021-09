Here’s something to think about while carving pumpkins and putting up those Fall decorations. Act quickly and, next year, you could be greeting trick-or-treaters in a brand-new home at The Villages at Sandfort Farm. Fall Sales are in full swing this season, with the third and final phase selling fast! Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, historic Sandfort Farm is one of St. Charles’ most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, joined forces with two other builders to create an extraordinary master-planned community consisting of 253 homesites clustered around numerous cul-de-sacs radiating from a single main boulevard.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO