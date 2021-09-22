Stephanie Garland: How to spot, stop robocall scams

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many areas of society this year, but it hasn’t put an end to scammers trying to contact you through the telephone. If you answer your phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live voice on the other end, it’s a robocall. While schools, trash collection services, politicians and nonprofits can and frequently do employ robocalls, other prerecorded messages of this kind often try to sell the listener on something. If you haven’t given a company permission to call you, then these marketing calls are likely illegal.