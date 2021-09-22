CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL RIBBON CUTTING HELD FOR DICKEY-GIVENS COMMUNITY CENTER

taylortx.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Taylor formally opened the newly built Dickey-Givens Community Center with a program and official ribbon cutting ceremony on location on Friday, Sept. 17. The program was attended by County and City elected officials, individuals who worked on the planning and construction of the building, members of the Welfare Workers Club, and key stakeholders in the project. The ribbon-cutting was followed by an open house.

IN THIS ARTICLE
