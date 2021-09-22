CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, NY

TUESDAY’S ROUNDUP: It was a great Tuesday for Warsaw as Hubbard, Langdon, Higgins keep soccer undefeated, Girod and Herrmann spark volleyball while Felix wins cross-country race.

By DAILY NEWS SPORTS STAFF sports@batavianews.com
The Daily News Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANSVILLE — Memo to Section V: This Warsaw girls soccer team is on a mission. After last night’s convincing 4-0 victory over a 5-1 Dansville team coming in, the Lady Mustangs would agree with that. Chloe Hubbard scored two goals while Morgan Langdon and Makaylah Higgins each added one as...

www.thedailynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
Dansville, NY
Sports
City
Attica, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
City
Livonia, NY
Warsaw, NY
Sports
City
Batavia, NY
City
Warsaw, NY
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Race#Girls Volleyball#Hubbard Langdon#Mustangs#Lcaa#9a Rrb

Comments / 0

Community Policy