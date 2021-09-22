TUESDAY’S ROUNDUP: It was a great Tuesday for Warsaw as Hubbard, Langdon, Higgins keep soccer undefeated, Girod and Herrmann spark volleyball while Felix wins cross-country race.
DANSVILLE — Memo to Section V: This Warsaw girls soccer team is on a mission. After last night’s convincing 4-0 victory over a 5-1 Dansville team coming in, the Lady Mustangs would agree with that. Chloe Hubbard scored two goals while Morgan Langdon and Makaylah Higgins each added one as...www.thedailynewsonline.com
