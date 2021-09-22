CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Our Survey on Internet Access

Santa Ana, California
Santa Ana, California
 6 days ago

The City of Santa Ana is reaching out to the business and residential community to better understand the need for additional internet services and how the City can help.

The City of Santa Ana has partnered with Magellan Advisors, an industry-leading broadband planning firm, to assess the availability of affordable, reliable internet for its residents and businesses. A primary goal of the survey is to gather information from organizations and residents within our community to better understand their unique needs, current challenges, and ways in which the City can positively impact the delivery of internet services.

From a computer at your primary residence or business location, please take 5-10 minutes to complete this survey.

Internet has become the indispensable utility of the 21st century, driving the prosperity of communities and supporting their long-term goals. Access to the internet improves the quality of life for residents and businesses in Santa Ana. Access to reliable and affordable internet for students and residents are vital, especially during COVID-19.

Learn more about the City of Santa Ana Internet Survey. Click below to go directly to the survey in English, Spanish and Vietnamese:

The survey should be completed by the person in your household or organization who selects and pays for internet services.

Thank you for your participation!

