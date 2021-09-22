Sánchez takes Brussels the battle of light to avoid a revolt of yellow vests against the green transition
If it is not a European theme, it will have to be. The price of light is triggered throughout the continent, and although Spain and Portugal are those who suffer a higher cost in the wholesale market, there is practically no country that is free. That is why the government of Pedro Sánchez believes that the EU should do more, make it fast and stop getting profile, because there is a growing risk of a widespread revolt such as the yellow vests and that the support of millions of people to the Green policies fades.www.dailynewsen.com
