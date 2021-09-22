Four CCAA will resort in the courts the shield of the Iberian wolf

The history of the Castro family is not understood without the miracle of the miracle. This is the name of the degreasing product that changed their lives and that daily tries to make it easier for Spanish homes. The Father of María Castro, current executive director of the company that manufactures and markets the Milagrito, built at the beginning of the 60s the cornerstone of the family business in Seville. When the turn came to the second generation at the end of the 90s, with Mary in front, there was a wide range of cleaning products. However, the numbers began to waver and in 2005 the family considered lowering the blind of their company definitely. "My brothers left and I was about to do it too. But I stayed. The company had to modify it and modernize it. We decided to set aside all the products and we bet just by the degreaser. The people who stayed with me had a great time because We charged when you could, "says María Castro.

